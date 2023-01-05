Saints, Pelicans Donating AEDs To Local Facilities In Wake Of Hamlin Emergency

The Damar Hamlin incident has inspired the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans to make sure its community is prepared for all medical emergencies -- the teams just announced it is donating automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to local facilities throughout Louisiana.

The AEDs would be given to 40 New Orleans Recreation Department (NORD) facilities and 27 Jefferson Parish Recreation Department (JPRD) facilities, including 35 parks, three baseball fields and two football facilities ... this according to a statement released on Thursday.

"In light of the horrible events involving Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin, we felt it was

urgent that we reach out to our local recreational facilities to determine their needs,"

Gayle Benson, owner of the Saints and Pelicans, said.

"NFL games have the most advanced medical staff and equipment on hand, and we believe this needs to be replicated as best as possible on the youth sports level."

As we previously reported, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during MNF ... and had to be rushed to a local hospital in an ambulance.

Hamlin remains hospitalized in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but two of the team of doctors assisting him, Dr. Knight and Dr. Pritts, said Thursday the 24-year-old is "neurologically intact" and has been communicating with them through writing.

"The Saints reached out today wanting to discuss with us what our urgent medical

needs included relative to our youth facilities," said Larry Barabino Jr., Chief Executive

Officer of NORD. "We shared our plan with them and explained where we needed the

help."

"We are very grateful to Mrs. Benson and the entire organization. Putting 40 AEDs

around NORD facilities will give our families and our children comfort, knowing we can

be ready in case of an emergency."

Mario Brazile, Director of JPRD, said having the AEDs in its facilities will save lives ... adding that tragic events such as Hamlin's medical scare can serve as teachable moments for everyone.

Benson, principal owner of the Saints and Pelicans since 2018, said, "Hearing the news of Damar’s improvement from his doctors today was very heartening."