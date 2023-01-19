911 Callers Urged Cops To Get To UGA Crash Site, 'There's Been A Horrible Accident!'

Play video content

Multiple people called 911 in the moments after Univ. of Georgia football players and staffers were involved in a massive car wreck last Sunday ... and the scene they described to cops was horrifying.

In audio of some of the calls, obtained by TMZ Sports, you can hear both men and women urging authorities to get to the scene ... with one caller saying the accident and its repercussions sounded like "multiple gunshots going off in the streets."

The wreck, according to police, happened at around 2:45 AM in Athens after a 2021 Ford Expedition "failed to negotiate a left curve" and slammed into two poles and trees -- before eventually coming to a stop against an apartment building.

One 911 caller told dispatch the crash left a power line down ... and "all the electricity keeps exploding out here."

"There's been three different explosions," the caller said. "Oh my God, there's another one!"

A separate caller told dispatch, "There's arcing wires, there's people on the floor, it's a crashed vehicle. We think someone might be dead."

One woman who said she was located in the apartment building that the car eventually skidded into said the wreckage was so bad, she couldn't even open her home's door.

As we reported, the crash ultimately took the lives of UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock and football team staffer Chandler LeCroy. It left another football player, Warren McClendon, and another UGA staffer, Victoria Bowles, with injuries.

The school's community and its football players have been reeling in the days following the accident, with star quarterback Stetson Bennett writing an emotional social media post about it all on Tuesday.