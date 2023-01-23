Hype House Available for Rent at $50,000 Per Month

The Hollywood Hills mansion where the influencer group The Hype House lived and shot much of their content is looking for a new tenant -- it's up for rent, but it's got a hefty price tag.

Our real estate sources say the former Hype House property is currently listed for short or long-term leases ... and it's going for $50,000 per month.

Now, you do get a ton of house for that rent check ... the pad is 16,000 square feet with a whopping 10 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

Plus, it's decked out with a movie theater with a 160-inch screen and an 80-foot-long nightclub with a full bar, plus a gym, pool table, ping pong table, 3 sports bars and a high-speed elevator.

The estate also features a huge outdoor deck with an 80-foot-long swimming pool and spa ... not to mention state-of-the-art lighting, a sound system and a recording studio.

It was practically built for social media peeps, as it's already been home to TikTokers Thomas Petrou, Cole Hudson, Mia Hayward, Calvin Goldby, Patrick Huston, and Nicholas Austin.

TMZ broke the story ... the landlord is suing some Hype House members, claiming they moved in on a one-year lease but bounced 5 months early, and left behind $300,000 in property damage.

Not to worry, the crib's been cleaned up since then ... and now it's back on the rental market.