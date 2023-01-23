XXXTENTACION Estate Releases Lil Uzi Vert Collab 'I'm Not Human'

A new XXXTENTACION song titled "I'm Not Human" has surfaced from the late rap icon's estate in celebration of what would've been his 25th birthday, and fittingly features another hip hop alien himself ... Lil Uzi Vert!!!

The official XXXTENTACION account dropped the message Monday which read, "A gift from Jah…Thank you #liluzi 1.23.23.”

The melodic acoustic guitar ballad is a departure from X's trademark rager records, and speaks to his versatility.

Uzi pops up later in the song to add more harmony to X's crooning, working wonders on the posthumous collab.

A heartfelt message -- along with several throwback photos -- was also posted onto X's story ... thanking X for his musical contributions to the world and saluting the fans for keeping his memory alive since his June 2018 murder.

Jury selection for 3 of X's murder suspects began last week in Broward County, FL -- Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome all pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and armed robbery charges, and face life sentences if convicted.