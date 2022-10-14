XXXTentacion's Mother Gifted Diamond Pendant of Her Son

XXXTentacion's legacy and image will live on very proudly on his mother's neck ... thanks to a custom pendant that uncannily captures the late rap star's likeness with a boatload of diamonds!!!

Eric the Jeweler tells TMZ Hip Hop ... popular Atlanta restaurant owner Mr. Rugs purchased the pendant for XXX's mom, Cleopatra Bernard, as a token of his love -- they're currently dating.

We're told Cleo had longed for a pendant to keep the "Moonlight" rapper close in spirit ... and her BF made it happen through Mavani Jewelry in NYC.

Eric wouldn't disclose the price but did reveal the piece consists of 200 grams of gold, white diamonds and boasts more than 50 carats of blue sapphires used to recreate XXX's trademarked blue locks!!!

To nail the specifics of XXX's face -- right down to his face tattoos -- Eric used enamel paint to detail the 3D pendant.

The matriarch has been riding for her son all year, helping promote XXX's Hulu-powered film "Look At Me" in March.

The last time we spoke to Cleo, she was confident the film would be a worthy addition to XXX's legacy.