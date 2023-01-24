Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
New Video Shows Man Confronting and Disarming Monterey Park Shooter

Monterey Park Shooter Citizen Wrestled Gun From Him ... Dramatic New Video

1/24/2023 7:29 AM PT
DISARMING THE SHOOTER

The everyday guy-turned-hero who disarmed the Monterey Park mass shooter wasn't afraid to step in and get physical, and new surveillance video shows just how brave he was in the pivotal moment.

The video was taken Saturday evening, moments after 72-year-old Huu Can Tran entered a popular dance studio in Alhambra, CA.

CONFRONTING THE SHOOTER
KABC-TV

From the video ... you'll see 26-year-old Brandon Tsay, who helps run the ballroom, confront the suspect, who is holding an assault pistol with an extended magazine. It apparently had a large silencer as well.

The 2 guys seemed to exchange a few words, before Brandon charges at the suspect in the lobby ... and a fight breaks out between them over the firearm. Brandon eventually takes control of the weapon, and Tran runs out the door.

monterey park gunman

As we told you ... Brandon later spoke about the moment, saying something just came over him when he saw the firearm and sprung into action. Apparently, he didn't even know about the shooting that happened minutes before he confronted Tran.

As you know, Tran killed 11 people and wounded 10 others during a separate festival at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park -- not far from Tsay's ballroom. Law enforcement surrounded his van Sunday in Torrance, where police later confirmed he died by suicide.

As for Brandon, he sat down with Gavin Newsom Monday ... and he seems to be getting his flowers for the courageous act that likely prevented a second mass shooting

You know what they say -- not all heroes wear capes.

