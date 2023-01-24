New Video Shows Man Confronting and Disarming Monterey Park Shooter

Play video content

The everyday guy-turned-hero who disarmed the Monterey Park mass shooter wasn't afraid to step in and get physical, and new surveillance video shows just how brave he was in the pivotal moment.

The video was taken Saturday evening, moments after 72-year-old Huu Can Tran entered a popular dance studio in Alhambra, CA.

Play video content KABC-TV

From the video ... you'll see 26-year-old Brandon Tsay, who helps run the ballroom, confront the suspect, who is holding an assault pistol with an extended magazine. It apparently had a large silencer as well.

The 2 guys seemed to exchange a few words, before Brandon charges at the suspect in the lobby ... and a fight breaks out between them over the firearm. Brandon eventually takes control of the weapon, and Tran runs out the door.

As we told you ... Brandon later spoke about the moment, saying something just came over him when he saw the firearm and sprung into action. Apparently, he didn't even know about the shooting that happened minutes before he confronted Tran.

As you know, Tran killed 11 people and wounded 10 others during a separate festival at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park -- not far from Tsay's ballroom. Law enforcement surrounded his van Sunday in Torrance, where police later confirmed he died by suicide.

This is what a hero looks like.



Brandon did what no one should ever have to do -- stopped a gunman at his place of work from killing countless others.



Forever grateful for your courage, Brandon. pic.twitter.com/o5RnGlPDJ5 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 24, 2023 @GavinNewsom

As for Brandon, he sat down with Gavin Newsom Monday ... and he seems to be getting his flowers for the courageous act that likely prevented a second mass shooting