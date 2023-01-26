Michael Peña Wishes Jeremy Renner Well After Heroic Snowplow Accident

Play video content TMZ.com

Michael Peña has nothing but well wishes for Jeremy Renner after his snowplow accident ... saying he hopes he makes a full recovery, after saving lives on and off camera.

We caught up with Michael at LAX and asked all about his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star ... who's, of course, healing after a snowcat crushed him -- shattering more than 30 bones -- while he was trying to rescue his nephew.

Michael tells us, he hopes Jeremy fully recovers soon. In his words ... 30 is whole a lot of bones to break, so he's wishing him the best of luck.

You could tell he was pleasantly surprised at how positive Jeremy's been through such a horrific situation.

In case you didn't know, both actors are part of the MCU -- Michael in the 'Ant-Man' franchise and Jeremy in the 'Avengers' flicks -- plus, they costarred in "American Hustle."

While this obviously sucks for JR ... who won't be able to work for a while ... MP says Disney should hold the Hawkeye role until he's ready to get back in action.