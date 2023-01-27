BLM Co-Founder Claims LAPD Killed Cousin with Taser, Demands Change

Play video content TMZ.com

Just as Tyre Nichols' death puts a spotlight on Memphis cops, the case of Keenan Anderson is doing the same in L.A. ... where his death has his family demanding changes in the way cops deploy Tasers.

Keenan's cousin happens to be Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, and she joined us Friday on "TMZ Live" to discuss his fatal cardiac arrest ... suffered 4 hours after an LAPD officer tasered him multiple times.

Cops have already released body cam of the January 3rd incident, which Patrisse believes shows an abusive use of the taser -- she says Keenan was shocked by 52,000 volts for 42 seconds.

As an activist, and a concerned family member in this case, Patrisse started researching how many people die after getting zapped by a Taser ... and she says the data is alarming.

LAPD Chief Michael Moore says he's investigating Keenan's death, and looking into the use of Tasers. Patrisse says LAPD hasn't had a policy regarding how long or often officers can safely deploy a Taser.

The family has filed a $50 million wrongful death suit against the city of Los Angeles. Ironically, Keenan had actually waved down police to help after he was involved in a car accident -- but Patrisse says armed officers aren't always necessary in cases like that.