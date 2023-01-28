SOFI TUKKER's Sophie Says 'White Lotus' Has Best Theme Song, Had To Remix

Play video content

Sophie Hawley-Weld, half of the DJ duo SOFI TUKKER, says the 'White Lotus' theme song will go down as the best in TV history ... and that's exactly why she remixed it.

We spoke with Sophie at LAX earlier this week who not only shared her love of the show, but the massive success of the theme song as well. If you didn't know, SOFI TUKKER has a super popular remix of the theme song ... that's giving the jam even more life.

Obviously, the remix has become a fan favorite at her shows, and she says they pretty much play it during every set.