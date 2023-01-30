Cleveland Guardians Bleacher Drummer John Adams Dead At 71

Sad news for Cleveland fans -- famous Guardians bleacher drummer John Adams passed away on Monday, the team announced. He was 71 years old.

Adams was a staple at Cleveland baseball games for nearly five decades ... attending his first game with drum in hand back in 1973.

Adams gained notoriety for his heartbeat-esque drumming during Guardians home matchups ... and was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2022, with a bronze instrument and bleacher erected in Heritage Park in his honor.

It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John Adams.



John has been with us since our time at Cleveland Municipal, banging his drum for nearly 50 years, bringing joy to fans and players alike.



John, you will be missed but your legacy will live on forever.

"For nearly five decades the beat of John’s drum was the heartbeat of baseball here in Cleveland," Guardians Senior VP of Public Affairs Bob DiBiasio said on Monday. "We are all saddened by John’s passing."

"His dedication, commitment and passion for our franchise, at both Cleveland Stadium and Progressive Field, was unmatched. John will forever remain a member of our team."

The team says Adams attended more than 3,500 games over the course of his fandom ... including three All-Star Games, 11 playoff series and three World Series.

He missed games in recent years due to ongoing health issues.

Unfortunately, Adams never witnessed a Cleveland baseball championship ... but he loved his team nonetheless.

"I do it for the players," Adams previously said. "I love the organization. It’s my way of drumming up enthusiasm for the team."