T.I. & Tiny's 6-Year-Old Daughter Nails Cover of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'

T.I. and Tiny's little girl, Heiress Harris, is launching her music career with a bang-up cover of Rihanna's 'Black Panther' anthem "Lift Me Up" ... and Mom and Dad gotta be proud!!!

Heiress -- who's only 6 years old, btw -- dropped her rendition Thursday on IG ... and instantly earned some rave reviews from fans in the comment section.

Director J. from No Degree Productions shot the video on a beach similar to Riri's original vision ... and Tiny pitched in on the co-production.

The young starlet has also been working hard with her vocal coach Annie Tracy to perfect her sound ... and it sounds like the hard work is paying off.

No doubt this will reignite the whole nepo baby debate -- but Heiress clearly has real talent and unmistakable musical genes. Her mother is 1/4 of award-winning R&B quartet Xscape, and her dad's earned his rep as one of the GOAT rappers.