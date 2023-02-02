Ne-Yo's Divorce Finalized, Shares Custody with Crystal Renay

Ne-Yo and his ex-wife just finalized their divorce, and the terms call for him to keep 3 of their 4 homes and a Bentley ... while forking over a bunch of money to even things out.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Ne-Yo is paying his ex-wife, Crystal Renay, a $1.6 million lump sum to balance out the division of their real estate holdings ... she gets 1 of their 4 Georgia homes, plus $20,000 in moving expenses.

Ne-Yo's also tacking on a $150,000 check to his ex, so she can buy a new car. He's taking their old one ... a 2022 Bentley Bentayga.

The "So Sick" singer will also pay Crystal $12,000 a month in child support -- they have 3 kids together -- and he'll cover the kids' school expenses. Ne-Yo will also have to fork over $5,000/month in alimony for the next 3 years.

Ne-Yo and Crystal will have joint custody, and they both agree that neither party will have new romantic partners around the minor children unless they get married or engaged to that partner ... or get the signoff from each other.