'Riverdale' Actor Ryan Grantham Gets Counseling In Prison Hospital, Regrets Murdering Mom
'RIVERDALE' ACTOR RYAN GRANTHAM HOUSED IN PRISON HOSPITAL ... Receiving Counseling After Murdering Mother
2/5/2023 12:45 AM PT
Ryan Grantham, who played Jeffery Augustine in "Riverdale", is being held in a prison hospital and is receiving counseling ... as he tries to cope with the guilt of murdering his own mother.
Grantham's attorney, Chris Johnson, tells TMZ ... "Mr. Grantham recently advised me that he’s doing well, getting the help he needs, and has gained some insight into what happened and why. He regrets what he did to his mother."
'Riverdale' Actor Ryan Grantham Afraid He Could Be Brutalized in Prison
Sources with direct knowledge tell us, Grantham is getting counseling from the prison psychologist and is occasionally seen by a psychiatrist.
You'll recall, Grantham's attorney was extremely concerned the 24-year-old would be placed in a maximum security prison, as he could be "physically, psychologically and sexually intimidated" due to his frail stature.
Following the attorney's plea to have Grantham relocated, authorities decided to keep the "Riverdale" actor at a prison hospital in British Columbia, Canada, while they decide where he'll serve the remainder of his sentence.
Grantham seems to be taking his treatment seriously ... his attorney tells us, "He realizes that he has a lot of personal work to do, but he’s dedicating himself to that, so that he can hopefully be a mentally healthy and contributing member of society at some point in time in the future.”
As we reported, Ryan Grantham was sentenced to life behind bars for murdering his mother, Barbara Waite, back in 2020. The terms of his sentence state he will be ineligible for parole during his first 14 years behind bars.