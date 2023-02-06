Diddy Shades Burna Boy for Losing Grammy They Previously Won Together

Diddy isn't above a petty reaction to Burna Boy's defeat in the Best Global Music Album category at the Grammy Awards ... especially because they won the award together their last time collaborating!!!

Following the ceremony, Diddy took to IG amid his messages of love to snipe BB ... taking credit for the Afrobeats star's first and only Grammy win, while scoffing at the notion he thought his latest project, "Love, Damini" would be just as successful.

Diddy served as co-executive producer for Burna's 2020 album "Twice as Tall" ... adding hip hop flavor to help him warm up to the North American audiences.

Together, they not only won the Best Global Music Album the following year but also topped the Billboard US World Albums chart.

Judging from the picture Diddy paints, he worked on the project outta sheer boredom during the COVID-19 pandemic ... and they didn't even meet in person until after the album was released!!!

Burna Boy at Diddy’s house with his next album 💀 pic.twitter.com/y2lrnuAouN — BASITO (@itzbasito) February 6, 2023 @itzbasito