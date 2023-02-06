'Pez Outlaw' Steve Glew Wants Jack Black To Play Him In Potential TV Series

Play video content TMZ.com

"Pez Outlaw," Steve Glew is thrilled his incredible story is hitting the mainstream thanks to a new Netflix documentary ... but he's got his eyes on bigger things, and already has a big-name celeb he wants to see play him on TV.

Steve tells TMZ ... he's been waiting 25 years for his story to be made into a documentary, and he's in preliminary talks to create a narrative TV show about his life ... and he wants to cast Jack Black as himself.

Netflix is getting rave reviews for Bryan & Amy Storkel's doc on Steve, "The Pez Outlaw," the story of how he made a ton of money selling rare Pez dispensers back in the day.

While Steve doesn't want to jeopardize his potential TV series deal ... our sources tell us Steve's in talks with CBS Studios and Andy Samberg's production company, Party Over Here.

Steve tells us why Jack would be the perfect actor to play him ... explaining he's the right guy to capture all of Steve's idiosyncrasies and bring him to life.

The Pez story is pretty wild ... Steve went to Europe in the '90s and smuggled back tons of rare Pez dispensers to sell to American collectors ... with some folks shelling out as much as $11,000 for a single dispenser.

Steve says he thinks the Netflix doc will inspire more folks to get into collecting Pez ... and he tells us why he warned current collectors to buy whatever they have their eyes on ASAP, before the documentary came out.