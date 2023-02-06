Symba Says Fans Should Buy Beyoncé Tickets Even If They're Expensive

Play video content TMZ.com

Beyonce's history-making Grammy night was enough to sell Symba on paying for her Renaissance Tour, even if the ticket prices may warrant a small bank loan!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Atlantic Records rapper just as the 65th Grammy Awards let out and he says he was pretty floored by the 50th-anniversary hip hop tribute ... as well as DJ Khaled's "God Did" performance that put Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and his pal Fridayy all on the same set.

But Symba says the biggest highlight was seeing Beyoncé get her record-setting 32nd Grammy -- the most of all-time and says the moment was culturally significant as a whole.

He thinks Beyoncé is now the greatest entertainer of all-time ... even surpassing the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson's glory days.

We're less than 24 hours out from the unveiling of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour ticket sale to the general public and fans have been anticipating exorbitant prices, but Symba says it doesn't matter.

Symba says if there was ever an artist deserving of the support, it's Beyoncé ... and he thinks fans need to figure out a way to pinch their pennies together to make any show they can.