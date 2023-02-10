Jake Paul Says He's Talked To Francis Ngannou About Signing W/ His Promotion Company

Play video content TMZSports.com

Francis Ngannou needs a new promoter after parting ways with Dana White and the UFC ... and Jake Paul could be his guy, 'cause the Problem Child tells us he's talked to The Predator about signing with Most Valuable Promotions!

26-year-old Paul joined Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs weeknights on FS1) ... where MB asked if he'd talked with 36-year-old Ngannou, and it turns out he has.

"We have talked," Jake said, "The Most Valuable Promotions team, we talked to Francis, and we think we can do a great job for him. We share the same vision on a lot of things. Hopefully, Francis sees this as well but regardless, we're always gonna be there to support him."

Paul went on to say he's "working on something" in MMA, before adding, "Francis is a great guy and I think there's a lot of opportunities for us together."

Aside from being a 6-0 boxer himself, Jake runs MVP ... where he's signed undisputed champion Amanda Serrano, arguably the baddest female boxer in the world. With Paul's guidance, Serrano was part of the biggest female boxing match in history when she took on fellow champ and star, Katie Taylor.

Jake also signed 19-year-old, 8-0 boxer Ashton Sylve in 2022 ... who Paul calls the "next big star," as well as 12-0 female boxer, Shadasia Green.

Paul has a huge fight coming up on February 26 in Saudi Arabia, against his bitter rival, 23-year-old undefeated boxer Tommy Fury, and Jake says he's added to his repertoire, and he's ready to show he's better than ever.

"[Training camp was] good, man, it's really really good. I've reached new levels, implemented new skills into this camp, and I'm excited to put those on display against a professional boxer from a legendary bloodline and a legendary family."

Of course, heavyweight champ Tyson Fury is the half-brother of Tommy.

Paul and Fury were previously supposed to fight on two occasions, but Tommy pulled out (first for an injury, second for travel issues). Earlier this week, Fury failed to show up for a promotional media event, which frankly pissed Jake off.

"It's typical Tommy behavior. It's unfortunate because he's really just harming the event, harming the fans, and it's unprofessional, and I'm a bit sick of dealing with him on the business side of things," Paul said.

"But two weeks from now no one's ever gonna have to hear his name again."

For what it's worth, Jake says he believes Tommy will show up for the fight this time around, telling us ... "He's going to be there."

Paul also broke down 8-0 Fury, and was even (somewhat) complementary.

"He's a good fighter. He's fast. He has good range, good combinations, all of these things. But he doesn't have power. He doesn't have what it takes to stop me from coming at him and defeating him."

Tommy seems to see things differently and told us earlier this week he was going to send Jake home in an ambulance.

But, Paul says Fury's "emulating his brother", but with one distinction ... "[Tyson] actually does it and backs it up."

"I'm [Tommy's] first real opponent and it's gonna be a rude, rude awakening for him when he gets in the ring, under those lights, and someone like me is coming at him, punching him up and down nonstop. He's not gonna like this sport."

As for who he wants to fight after Fury (there's no rematch clause per Jake), Paul has a few ideas.