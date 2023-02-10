L.A. Lakers Gift Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Custom Gold Ring With 578 Diamonds

LeBron James has been getting showered with gifts ever since he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, but Cap's not going home empty-handed, either ... the Lakers gifted the NBA legend a custom, iced-out, gold ring!

TMZ Sports has learned the Lakers commissioned renowned jeweler Jason Arasheben (aka Jason of Beverly Hills) to design a ring commemorating Kareem's remarkable career and his holding the prestigious scoring record for nearly 40 years until LeBron James surpassed him Tuesday.

The ring is made up of 578 flawless, round brilliant white diamonds set in yellow gold. The front features Kareem's number 33, along with an image of his signature skyhook shot, which he used over Utah Jazz big man, Mark Eaton when he set the record, passing Wilt Chamberlain.

The side reads "Abdul-Jabbar", his number, the date he set the record (April 5, 1984), his total career points (38,387), and the number 38, representing the years KA-J held the record.

"The Lakers are a first-class organization and always cherish and recognize players both old and new. We were very excited to help bring this ring to life and celebrate the career of one of the all-time greats," Jason tells TMZ Sports.

We're told Kareem was rocking the custom ring as he watched James pass him as the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Kareem 🤝 LeBron



What a moment pic.twitter.com/oJy1Len9UM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023 @NBAonTNT

Of course, James broke Kareem's storied record in the third quarter of the Lakers game ... in vintage LBJ fashion with a fadeaway over Thunder forward Kenrich Williams.