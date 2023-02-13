Eagles Fan Flips Out After Super Bowl Loss In Hysterical Video
Super Bowl Freak-Out Eagles Fan Flips Out, Breaks TV ... But Just For Clicks
2/13/2023 7:18 AM PT
Philadelphia Eagles fans were heartsick after the Chiefs took home the W at the Super Bowl ... and this guy seemed to take all his rage out on the TV -- although when you look closely it has "staged" written all over it.
The now-viral clip shows some pals watching Sunday night's big game, and when KC kicked the winning field goal ... one of the dudes went BERSERK on the TV, smashing it and yanking it off the mantle.
Now here's the thing -- IG comedian and Streamy Awards nominee FunnyMike is the destructive fan ... he's well known in the IG world with 8.4M followers.
But wait, there's more. The energy guide label is still stuck to the screen ... odd, right, if it's already mounted to the wall.
Thing is ... it wasn't mounted. You see the boob tube comes down way too easily. It seemed propped up on the mantle, for easy destruction.
Nice try, "Eagles Fan," if that is your real name ... but hey, funny clip!