Navy Vet, Who Was Shot In Head, Gifted Super Bowl Tickets, Mahomes Loves It

Play video content Instagram / @mdmotivator

Grab a tissue ... you're gonna need it!

A Navy veteran -- who was shot in the head while serving -- had the most heartwarming reaction when he was gifted tickets to Super Bowl LVII ... and Patrick Mahomes loved it!

In the video, you can see social media star Zach Dereniowski approach the 62-year-old vet, who goes by the name Warren, on Saturday to discuss the big game.

Zach wanted to thank Warren for his 21 years of service by surprising him with free tickets to the Chiefs-Eagles matchup ... and, his reaction was PRICELESS!

"Oh my God," Warren yelled, "I'm going to the game!!! Oh my God!! Oh, man!! I'm crying!"

The gift-giving didn't stop with the tickets ... Zach also handed over $1,000 in cash and Warren's plans for the money will make you wanna give him a hug.

"I'm going to keep 200," Warren said. "And the rest is going to my mother, man."

The clip then fast forwards to Warren in a Mahomes jersey enjoying the nail-biting game ... something he says he'll "never, ever, ever, EVER forget."

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback -- and now 2x Super Bowl champ -- caught the amazing clip and shared it on his Twitter page.

"This is what it’s all about man!" Mahomes tweeted Monday.

Of course, this is one of the many amazing gestures from Zach aka MDMotivator, who's known for doing nice things for random people as an act of kindness.