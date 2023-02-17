Travis Kelce Belts Out 'Fight For Your Right' W/ Jimmy Fallon In Epic Karaoke Sesh

'You Gotta Fight For Your Right To Paaaaaarty!!!'

Play video content NBC

Travis Kelce proved yet again to be a genius on the microphone -- belting out a rendition of "Fight For Your Right" in a karaoke sesh with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday ... and it was, as it always is, EPIC.

The Super Bowl champ was Fallon's guest on "The Tonight Show" -- and after the two talked about the Big Game, Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs, the Kelce family and the post-win celebration ... Jimmy asked if the star tight end would hop on a mic with him.

Never one to turn down the spotlight, Kelce obliged ... and it was awesome.

For 90-or-so seconds, they sang the Beastie Boys' 1986 classic -- and the crowd ate it up!!!

YOU GOTTA FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT TO PARTY - TRAVIS KELCE pic.twitter.com/IeQuTuaRIz — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) February 13, 2023 @AryePulli

Of course, Kelce's had a ton of practice with the tune the past few weeks, particularly the song's chorus, as he's been yelling it into postgame mics throughout K.C.'s playoff run.

It might not be the last time we hear him sing it this winter, either ... Kelce revealed to Fallon he's going to host "Saturday Night Live" on March 4 -- and it seems to be a good bet there will be a musical bit or two then.