Kodak Black Blocks Future Drake Collabs Over 21 Savage 'Her Loss' Album

Kodak Black is putting his hard feelings toward Drake on full display ... and it's all over Champagne Papi's decision to record the "Her Loss" album with 21 Savage instead of him.

While talking to RAP on IG this week, Kodak shut down the possibility of any future Drake collabs, claiming to have previously told Drake he wanted to roll out a project right around now.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kodak and 21 have a shaky history ... having previously screamed at one another over a potential Verzuz battle, and Kodak dragged 21 for his infamous Nas "irrelevant" comments -- but the beef is most likely brewing over "Her Loss" dropping around the same time as Yak's "Kutthroat Bill" album last fall.

Play video content

Beyond its platinum certification, that meddling "Her Loss" album has had plenty of ripple effects among rappers.

According to N.O.R.E., Future also felt some kinda way about Drake linking with 21 for the project, as it overshadowed their 2015 album "What a Time to Be Alive" ... although Young Scooter called cap on the claim.