Kodak Black Plans to Wager Millions On Next Super Bowl After Losing This Year
Kodak Black I Got Washed on SB Bets ... Betting $1M On Lamar Jackson Next Year!!!
2/13/2023 1:41 PM PT
Kodak Black says he didn't have much luck betting on this year's Super Bowl, but he already has a plan to make up for it next year ... he's gonna need some help, though!!!
TMZ Hip Hop caught Big Yak in AZ getting swarmed by adoring fans after the game, and he humbly admitted his pockets were feeling anything BUT victorious following the game. He didn't give us details but sounds like he laid a lot on the Eagles.
That said, Kodak didn't seem to mind that much. He got so much love exiting State Farm Stadium, you'd think he was one of the players.
Of course, a year ago Kodak's Super Bowl weekend activities ended in violence -- he and Justin Bieber are currently facing a lawsuit related to the 2022 shooting that went down in L.A. just ahead of Super Sunday.
We asked Kodak about the case, but his mind was already on 2024. The "Super Gremlin" rapper said he plans to bet several million on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to appear in next year's big game.
Despite the squandered bets, Kodak looked like he had a ball rubbing elbows inside Rick Ross' stadium suite ... which also hosted the likes of Jay-Z, DJ Khaled and Floyd Mayweather!!!