Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kodak Black Plans to Wager Millions On Next Super Bowl After Losing This Year

Kodak Black I Got Washed on SB Bets ... Betting $1M On Lamar Jackson Next Year!!!

2/13/2023 1:41 PM PT
CATCH ME NEXT YEAR
TMZ.com

Kodak Black says he didn't have much luck betting on this year's Super Bowl, but he already has a plan to make up for it next year ... he's gonna need some help, though!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught Big Yak in AZ getting swarmed by adoring fans after the game, and he humbly admitted his pockets were feeling anything BUT victorious following the game. He didn't give us details but sounds like he laid a lot on the Eagles.

That said, Kodak didn't seem to mind that much. He got so much love exiting State Farm Stadium, you'd think he was one of the players.

2/12/22
CROWD CHAOS
TMZ.com

Of course, a year ago Kodak's Super Bowl weekend activities ended in violence -- he and Justin Bieber are currently facing a lawsuit related to the 2022 shooting that went down in L.A. just ahead of Super Sunday.

We asked Kodak about the case, but his mind was already on 2024. The "Super Gremlin" rapper said he plans to bet several million on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to appear in next year's big game.

SWEET SUITE

Despite the squandered bets, Kodak looked like he had a ball rubbing elbows inside Rick Ross' stadium suite ... which also hosted the likes of Jay-Z, DJ Khaled and Floyd Mayweather!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later