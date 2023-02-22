Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kristin Cavallari Says She Can't Keep Married Men Away Since Divorce

Kristin Cavallari Lots of Guys Want to Date Me ... Problem is, They're Married!!!

2/22/2023 6:28 AM PT
UNFAITHFUL ATTRACTION
Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson

Kristin Cavallari says she can't keep the guys away since her split with Jay Cutler -- problem is ... the dudes going after her are married men.

The "Laguna Beach" alum told Rachel Bilson on her "Broad Ideas" podcast she's been getting hit on by a lot of guys who are hitched.

She kinda said it's an omen .... "Clearly, I’m not ready for a relationship because I’m attracting all of these unavailable men." As you know, Kristin filed for divorce from Jay in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage and having 3 kids together.

During the podcast, Kristin got a little more serious when she talked about who she's been dating. "I've gotten a lot of 29-year-olds. I’ve dated a lot of kids in their 20s and I’m like, 'This is silly. I need someone who’s established."

CAN YOU GUESS THE CELEBRITY??

Not exactly true ... she also dated comedian Jeff Dye, who's in his late 30s who'll be hosting a new show on Fox stations called "Who the Bleep is That?!?" which debuts March 6th.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler -- Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Kristin and Jay -- Happier times Launch Gallery

She admits, "It’s hard to find people who have the same goals -- especially when they’re younger and want to start a family."

Kristin was adamant about not having more kids unless she met the "love of my freaking life and he wanted one and didn’t have any, maybe, but like, I don’t think so."

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron Make Out During Photo Shoot
Launch Gallery
THE PDA PHOTO SHOOT Launch Gallery

She says she's been dating a bit, but nothing serious. "I’m just not in a place for it right now, which is fine.”

In addition to Dye, Kristin's been linked to country singer Chase Rice and 'Bachelorette' star Tyler Cameron.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later