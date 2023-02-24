Brittney Griner Suits Up For Phoenix Mercury ... First Time Since Re-Signing

Play video content Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner is picking up right where she left off with the Phoenix Mercury ... smiling from ear-to-ear as she donned the team's uniform once again for a photoshoot.

The Mercury posted a behind-the-scenes look at Griner posing for the cam on Friday ... just days after the WNBA star signed a one-year deal to solidify her return to Phoenix.

In the video shared on the Mercury's official Twitter account, BG was her normal charismatic self ... showing off her dribbling skills and grinning as the cameras fired away.

Griner -- who hasn't played a WNBA game since 2021 -- gave Mercury fans a taste of what they can expect once she hits the court by showing off some behind-the-back passes.

As we previously reported, 32-year-old Griner got back into the swing of things when she showed up to a shoot-around session earlier this week ... and she looked thrilled throughout the workout.

The Mercury have embraced Griner amid her return to the U.S. and the team ... after all, when last seen, BG was one of the most dominant forces in the WNBA.

Griner -- a 6-time All-Star and 2-time Olympic Gold medalist -- led the Mercury to a WNBA championship in 2014 ... and she averaged a career-high 21.9 points per game in 2017.