Cardi B Knocks Off Some of Her Community Service with NYPD Appearance

Cardi B is getting her 15 days of community service done one by one -- and it looks like part of that load was designated toward NYC cops ... more specifically, their entertainment.

The rapper popped into the NYPD Police Academy in Queens Friday for what seems to be a formal appearance she set up with some higher-ups in the force -- part of which was caught on camera as officers in training cheered her on ... this according to the NY Post.

Cardi B turnt up while doing community service. 😭 pic.twitter.com/W6g6MvisOZ — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) February 25, 2023 @rapalert6

Unclear how long CB was there or what exactly she did -- other than dance around for a bit, which can be seen on camera -- but it sure sounds like this counted on her IOU for court.

After the appearance, she was talking about how this would, indeed, go toward her court-ordered community service. In one tweet, she wrote ... "My brains are burning from waking up early ,community service then studio….but I did the crime 'I only have myself to blame.'"

My brains are burning from waking up early ,community service then studio….but I did the crime “I only have myself to blame” pic.twitter.com/YFbMbwm1xd — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 24, 2023 @iamcardib

Of course, she certainly seems to be joking here ... considering real community service is often labor-intensive and out by the side of a freeway somewhere. In this case, it appears she just showed up to the Academy for a little face time with cadets and called it a day.

If this is how she's able to check the 15-day requirement ... ya gotta figure she'll be in for a relatively easy path forward -- and frankly, good for her for figuring out a way to skip picking up trash or scrubbing graffiti. Showing up and/or "performing" beats the hell outta any of that.

Play video content FreedomNews.tv

You'll recall ... Cardi actually missed her OG deadline to have her service done back in January -- but was given an extension to finish by March 1, which is around the corner.

This all ties back to a strip club beatdown case she was charged in a while back, for which she copped a plea deal ... receiving 15 days of community service as part of her sentence.