Leaked Jake Paul-Tommy Fury Script Calling For 8th Rd TKO Is Fake, Sources Say

Jake Paul beats Tommy Fury by TKO in the 8th round?! That's what a so-called leaked "script," burning up social media, claims will happen Sunday afternoon ... the only caveat is TMZ Sports is told it's completely fake!

The one-page document is titled "Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Script - Revision #4 - Final" ... and breaks down what will (supposedly) happen in each round of the highly anticipated fight.

For example, round 1 reads ... "the fighters start off cautiously, circling each other and throwing jabs. Jake Paul lands a solid left hook, but Tommy Fury responds with a quick right hand."

Fury will begin to have trouble with his eye in the 4th round, per the script. By the 5th, the document says Tommy's eye will be so badly damaged it's nearly closed.

Then, in the 8th ... "Paul lands a huge right hand that sends Fury crashing to the canvas. Fury tries to get up, but he stumbles and falls back down. The referee starts the count, but Fury stays on the ground, clutching his eye."

"The ringside doctor rushes in to check on Fury, but he waves him away. Tommy shall then act out an eye injury that forces the referee to call off the fight, declaring Jake Paul the winner by TKO."

The problem ... multiple people associated with the fight/fighters are adamant the "script" is completely fabricated, fake, nonsense.

There do appear to be multiple inconsistencies. The document was produced by "Troop Boxing", which doesn't seem to actually exist. Further, the word "Boxing" in Troop's logo is a stock image available on the internet.

Also, Paul vs. Fury is a professional, sanctioned boxing match ... and fixing fights is illegal. Prison time kinds of illegal.

It also begs the question ... how would you fake an eye injury serious enough to cause a fight stoppage?

Nonetheless, the leaked script has many fans in a frenzy.

It feeds into the conspiracy theories that Jake's fights are fixed ... popular amongst boxing fans who refuse to give the 6-0 fighter any credit, despite beating the likes of future UFC Hall of Famers Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

Jake and Tommy are scheduled to fight in a matter of hours ... and it's probably safe to say the fight won't be stopped by the referee in the 8th over an eye injury (though, if it does, Drake won't be mad).