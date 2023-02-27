George Clinton Says Wiz Khalifa's 'Spinning Gold' Role Is Spot-On

Play video content TMZ.com

Wiz Khalifa is all set to portray George Clinton in the upcoming film "Spinning Gold" ... an A-1 pick as far as the iconic musician's book is concerned ... mainly because it increased his cool factor!!! 😎

We spotted the P-Funk legend at LAX, rocking the latest fabrics in Erykah Badu wear, right on the cusp of him going to meet with Wiz to exchange experiences, among other things.

George tells us he loves Wiz's acting chops -- just as much as he loves his smoking skills and was already looking forward to their sesh.

Although George didn't handpick Wiz for the role, it still will be a symbolic moment -- his grandkids costar as Parliament-Funkadelic band members and will be featured throughout the film!!!

George's been busy in other avenues too ... he recently joined Will Smith and T.D. Jakes in helping raise $10M for Ben Crump's Law School.

George and Ben have a lot in common ... they're both Omega Psi Phi frat guys who hail from North Carolina and reside in Tallahassee -- and Ben's helping George and the gang get their royalties back on track.

They just re-recorded their funk classic "Atomic Dog" ... with several other records on the horizon.