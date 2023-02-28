Shakira Drags Ex Gerard Pique's New GF, 'Special Place In Hell'

Shakira is going after her ex Gerard Pique's new boo ... putting her on blast for seemingly not following the "girl code" of dating.

The singer didn't hold back in a recent interview with Mexican TV network Canal Estrellas, dragging Gerard's 23-year-old GF Clara Chia Marti by saying there's a "special place in hell" for women who don't support each other.

Play video content Las Estrellas

She also says she's become a much more independent woman since last year's split, mentioning she thought she needed a man to truly feel whole -- but that isn't the case anymore.

She notes she was always emotionally dependent on men in the past, but today she stands "sufficient on my own."

As you know, Shakira and Gerard called it quits last year ... after she says she spotted a jar of jam eaten while she was away.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Gerard and Clara went public on Instagram last month, with a close and personal pic that quickly garnered millions of likes.