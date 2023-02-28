Singer Ben Kweller's 16-Year-Old Son Dies in Car Accident

Ben Kweller -- a singer-songwriter who's toured with the likes of Ed Sheeran and others -- experienced a major tragedy in his family ... through the unexpected death of his teen son.

16-year-old Dorian Zev Kweller was killed in a car accident Monday, Ben confirmed Tuesday. He took to social media to share the update, writing ... "There’s no way that I can be typing this but I am…. Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night. He was only 16 and he was a true legend. Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all. If you knew him, you know. We’ll never get over him as long as we’re here on earth. Please keep his spirit alive with your memories and the music he made."

Ben says his son was an aspiring recording artist himself, adding that he would write/produce songs everyday on his own accord ... and that the kid was a true poet with a bright future ahead. In fact, BK says Dorian was scheduled to play his first gig at SXSW in 2 weeks.

He goes on to say this ... "My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him… I have no idea why things like this happen. We’re in complete shock and don’t know what the future holds. Lizzy, Judah, and I have no idea how to deal with this disaster. Thank you for your prayers and support and we apologize if we are slow to respond to messages."

The exact circumstances of the crash have yet to be released -- but his mother, Liz, confirmed he'd died in a wreck. Dorian is survived by his parents and younger sibling.