Cardi B, Offset's McDonald's Deal Upsets Some Franchisees, Say Not Family Friendly

Cardi B and Offset's date night meal deal might be a hot seller with McDonald's customers, but some McDonald's franchisees still think they're not good for business.

It doesn't make a hell of a lot of sense by the numbers, but Fortune reports some of the brand's franchisees are making a stink about the partnership with the hip hop superstars ... on the basis their music includes profanity that isn't "family friendly."

The grimacing, if you will, franchisees are even quoting the corporation's "Golden Arches Code" (yeah, they've got one) ... which states, "Partnerships with celebrities and influencers that have potential risk to damage our brand based on statements they have made or their positions on certain issues” aren’t permitted.

Another section of the Code says, "Music partnerships associated with content that includes offensive language in the lyrics" are also forbidden.

McDonald's dropped a bundle to launch Offset and Cardi's meal deal ... buying at least $7 million worth of Super Bowl commercial time -- and it's been paying off.

Play video content FEBRUARY 2023 Instagram / @iamcardib

Mickey D's insiders told Fortune there's been grumbling about the endorsement deal, but since it's successfully bringing in so many younger customers -- as we saw last month in Times Square -- they don't expect anything to come of the franchisees' complaints.

For what it's worth, franchisees do own about 95% of all McDonald's restaurants.