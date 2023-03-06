'RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff Sued Over Car Accident
3/6/2023 12:15 AM PT
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Crystal Kung Minkoff is gettin' sued ... along with her filmmaker husband and her brother over a car accident they allegedly caused.
According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Candice Shahandeh-Rad claims she was stopped on the off-ramp of an L.A. freeway last November in her Audi when she was "suddenly and violently" rear-ended, causing her to hit the car in front of her.
The docs say Crystal's brother, Jeffrey Kung, was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. Candice claims Jeffrey got out of his car and "admitted he was distracted" ... although the lawsuit doesn't go into further detail about why or how.
We're told neither Crystal nor her hubby Rob Minkoff were in the vehicle, but the plaintiff believes they own the car.
Candice says she suffered injuries from the crash, not to mention damage to her car, too. We got pictures of what we're told is the aftermath of the accident, and it shows the smashed front end of Crystal's ride.
The plaintiff seems to think, based on the lawsuit, Crystal and Rob -- a director of several hit films for Disney -- either own the vehicle and/or employ her brother as their driver.
In any event, she's suing all 3 of them for pain and mental suffering, anxiety and a loss of enjoyment of life due to the accident.