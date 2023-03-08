WWE Exec Goes Viral For Talking Liv Morgan's Ear Off At Knicks Game

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan appeared annoyed and uninterested as some dude chatted her up at the Knicks game on Tuesday ... but as it turns out, that guy is a WWE executive!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the dude who went viral for talking a mile a minute as the Knicks lost to the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden is Justin Scalise, the wrestling org.'s senior vice president for live events.

She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro pic.twitter.com/wL5oFRIyHS — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) March 8, 2023 @KnicksNation

A clip of Scalise and Morgan's courtside interaction was quickly clipped and posted on social media ... with many assuming he was trying to shoot his shot with the wrestler.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

That wasn't the case ... but that didn't stop Twitter users from posting memes and poking fun about how Scalise was probably trying to impress Liv with his NFT and crypto knowledge.

Morgan was a VIP guest at the game ... just a few days before she's slated to enter the squared circle at WWE's Road to WrestleMania Supershow at MSG on Sunday.