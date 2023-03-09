3rd Victim Dies From GloRilla, Finesse2Tymes Concert Stampede

A third concertgoer has died following the massive confusion after GloRilla and Finesse2tymes' recent show in Rochester, NY ... and, it now appears that will be the venue's last event ever.

35-year-old Aisha Stephens died Wednesday night, according to the AP. She'd been critically injured at the Main Street Armory concert after fans mistook loud sounds for gunshots, and bolted for the door in unison.

1 dead, multiple injured following stampede at GloRilla concert in Rochester, New York, USA. pic.twitter.com/55guETZcbF — DewastacjaTicTok (@krus_vs_insta) March 6, 2023 @krus_vs_insta

Rhondesia Belton, 33, and Brandy Miller, 35, were named as the other 2 fatalities, prompting local police to revoke the Armory's license ... in order to ensure public safety.

Both GloRilla and Finesse had left the building before the stampede happened, but they've expressed remorse for the catastrophe.

Neither artist is under investigation for the incident.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Finesse in NYC, and he scoffed at being blamed for the tragedy -- nor is he concerned a lawsuit is coming his way.