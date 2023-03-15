Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Rapper Hurricane Chris Found Not Guilty In 2nd Degree Murder Trial

3/15/2023 9:39 AM PT
"Ay Bay Bay" rapper Hurricane Chris is now free to resume his life ... a jury found him not guilty on second-degree murder charges after his legal team used a "Friday" character to make his case.

The 34-year-old, whose real name is Christopher Dooley, told The Shade Room ... "I wanna thank God, my attorneys at the Washington & Wells law firm, and my family for standing with me as my life was on the line."

Chris was accused of fatally shooting Danzeria Ferris Jr. in 2020 at a Texaco station in Shreveport, LA -- but the rapper's attorneys claimed he acted in self-defense ... likening the deceased man to "Deebo" AKA  the late Tiny "Zeus" Lister from Ice Cube's 1995 classic "Friday" film.

Following the verdict, Chris told reporters outside the courtroom, Jesus was responsible for the outcome and his attorney, Alex Washington, applauded the jury for having the courage to step up for his client.

The trial has severely hindered Chris' recording career ... he only dropped about 4 songs in 2022, but now that it's over, expect him to kick things back into high gear!!!

