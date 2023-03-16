Ja Morant Defends Incident At Sister's Game ... 'I Was Checking On Her Safety'

Grizzlies star Ja Morant is sharing his side of the altercation at his sister's volleyball game that led to a police investigation ... saying he only showed up to the event to make sure she was safe.

TMZ Sports broke the story -- Morant, his family and a group of adult men were investigated for simple assault in September ... after they were accused of confronting a high schooler who allegedly called his sister a "bitch."

Morant was asked about the incident in an interview with ESPN's Jalen Rose on Wednesday ... and he's adamant he only acted out of fear his sister could be in danger.

"That's my baby sister," Ja said in the sit-down with Rose. "I received a call and was checking on her safety."

Ja claims once he knew his sister was okay, he left the school ... but says it was made out to be a bigger deal because he's a recognizable NBA player.

"Obviously, I realize Ja showed up and that's all everybody needed to paint whatever picture they want," he added. "I realize now that's a problem and I put myself in those situations."

Ja and his family were ultimately not charged for their involvement in the incident.

Morant is currently serving an 8-game suspension for flashing a gun at a Colorado strip club earlier this month ... just the latest off-court issue he has faced in his short career.