College Ice Hockey Player Carson Briere Charged Over Wheelchair Push

Play video content

College ice hockey player Carson Briere -- the son of Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere -- was hit with three criminal charges on Monday ... after he was seen on video pushing a woman's wheelchair down a flight of stairs earlier this month.

According to court records, Briere was charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief. The records show he's due in court in May for a hearing on the matter.

In court documents, obtained by the Associated Press, Erie City Police allege Carson -- a junior center on Mercyhurst Univ.'s hockey team -- put people at risk when he shoved a wheelchair down stairs at a bar near Mercyhurst's Pennsylvania campus on March 11.

The AP reports the woman who owned the wheelchair, Sydney Benes, told police she had just bought the chair for $2,000 a year ago ... and Carson's push left it significantly damaged.

According to the AP, Mercyhurst Univ. lacrosse player Patrick Carrozzi was also hit with criminal charges for his alleged role in the incident.

Carson fessed up to pushing the chair after video from the bar went viral ... saying in a statement last week he was "deeply sorry" for his behavior. His father added in a statement that Carson's actions were "inexcusable."

Carson has been suspended from Mercyhurst's team as the school investigates the matter. The bar, meanwhile, has banned him.