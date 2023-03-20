Gwyneth Paltrow Will Take the Stand In Skiing 'Hit-And-Run' Crash Trial

Gwyneth Paltrow's trial is about to kick off after she was sued over a "hit-and-run" ski crash years ago ... and she will almost certainly take the stand.

The actress' Park City, Utah trial is set to begin Tuesday following the 2016 incident ... and sources close to Gwyneth told the New York Post she's going to testify. Fact is ... there's no 5th Amendment right to take a pass, and even if she didn't want to testify the other side could force the issue.

As we reported, Gwyneth was hit with a lawsuit back in 2019 by Utah resident Terry Sanderson ... who claimed Paltrow slammed into him a few years back while skiing down the mountain at Deer Valley Resort, causing him to suffer a concussion and broken ribs.

He says she got up after the collision, didn't say anything, and just kept on going while he was left lying on the mountain.

What's more, Terry claimed an instructor behind Gwyneth accused him of causing the crash -- and says he filed a false report with the ski resort blaming him for the crash.

Terry asked for $3.1M in damages, but Gwyneth filed a countersuit against Terry the next month for $1M, calling HIM out for causing the collision ... citing that resort incident report as proof.