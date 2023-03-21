NBA Honoring Willis Reed W/ Leaguewide Moment Of Silence On Tuesday

Willis Reed will be honored by the NBA tonight ... with the Association holding a leaguewide moment of silence for the late Knicks legend, TMZ Sports has learned.

Our sources tell us there will be a pause to reflect on the Hall of Famer's passing prior to the tipoff of all six scheduled games Tuesday night.

Some of the games on tonight's slate include the Celtics vs. Kings and Cavaliers vs. Nets.

The Knicks don't play ... they're back in action on Wednesday, when they'll face the Heat.

Of course, Reed died at the age of 80 on Tuesday after battling health issues, including congestive heart failure.

Willis was a beloved figure, especially in New York, and news of his death rocked the league.

Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement addressing Reed's passing, calling him "the ultimate team player and consummate leader."

In fact, Silver said his first NBA memories were of watching Willis as a young boy.

"My earliest and fondest memories of NBA basketball are of watching Willis, who embodied the winning spirit that defined the New York Knicks’ championship teams in the early 1970s. He played the game with remarkable passion and determination, and his inspiring comeback in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals remains one of the most iconic moments in all of sports," the statement read in part.

In addition to the moment of silence, it's all but guaranteed the Knicks will also honor their Captain.