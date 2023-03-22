'Rick and Morty' Co-Creator Justin Roiland's Domestic Violence Case Dismissed

The criminal case that put "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland out of a job has just been dismissed.

The domestic violence case against Roiland was dismissed Wednesday morning in Orange County. A spokesperson for the District Attorney tells us it was dismissed because there was insufficient evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt.

Justin says, "I have always known that these claims were false – and I never had any doubt that this day would come. I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process."

He continues, "Most of all, I’m disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me “canceled.” That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful. However, now that the legal case has ended, I’m determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name.”

Roiland's attorney T. Edward Welbourn tells TMZ ... "I commend the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for conducting a thorough review of the facts and deciding to dismiss the case against Justin. I’m thankful justice has prevailed."

For those unaware, Roiland got in hot water earlier this year after NBC News revealed he was arrested and charged back in 2020 ... although the details leading to his arrest are unknown. Officials only noted there was an incident with an unnamed woman he was dating at the time.