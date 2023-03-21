Marvin Gaye III Files For Divorce Two Months After Domestic Violence Arrest

Marvin Gaye III is waving the white flag on his marriage ... filing for divorce just two months after he was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at his wife.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Marvin Gaye's son beelined it to court Wednesday and filed to divorce his wife Wendy Gaye.

Marvin III lists the date of separation as Jan. 12, which is interesting ... because it's the same date as his domestic violence arrest.

Play video content 1/12/23 BACKGRID

TMZ broke the story ... Marvin III allegedly physically assaulted his wife and cousin during a Jan. 12 argument inside his Calabasas home.

Remember ... Wendy later got a restraining order against her husband after claiming he grabbed her by the neck and lifted her off the ground before her cousin intervened, only for Marvin III to begin physically attacking both women. Wendy also says Marvin III pointed a gun at them.

A day later, MG3 turned himself in and was booked on two charges ... felony assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor domestic violence. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released.

In the docs, Marvin III is going with the usual "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split ... and he's asking to block the court's ability to award Wendy spousal support. They did not have any children, so no issues there.

It's worth noting, Marvin III doesn't specify the date of marriage ... in the docs, he just put TBD. 🤷🏽‍♂️