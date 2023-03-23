St. Louis Rapper Woozy the Goat Accused of Murdering Grandparents, Now In Psych Ward

A sickening story out of St. Louis as a local man -- who goes by the rap name Woozy The Goat -- has been accused of killing his own grandparents.

Reports say Davionne McRoberts walked into a psych ward covered in blood earlier this week ... he's been tied to the murders of his grandparents Donald and Kathy McRoberts, who were found dead in their home.

Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Wood told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch McRoberts is currently being held in the mental hospital under police watch.

There aren't many details yet on the specifics of the murders, but local law enforcement was reportedly looking for Davionne Tuesday night before he essentially surrendered himself to the psych ward.

Davionne's rap persona Woozy The Goat has a very small social media following and appears to have dropped some songs on SoundCloud. He posted some very disturbing messages on Facebook in the time leading up to his grandparents' deaths ... declaring he was God.

In one of the messages, he wrote, "WHO WANNA DIE TODAY? Y'all don't believe me? Come show me I'm not god."