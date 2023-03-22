Woman Shot in Head During Takeoff's Murder Says She Owes $200K Medical Bills

Sydney Leday, a woman who claims she too was injured by the bullets flying the day Takeoff was killed, has been on the long road to recovery, one that she says has racked up medical bills in the 6-figures.

The 24-year-old spoke to "The Shade Room" on her lingering traumas and revealed she owes over $200k to the hospital where she stayed for a week after slipping into a coma.

Sydney was left with a bald spot where she was shot in the head, and now attends therapy sessions to treat her PTSD ... admitting loud events like New Year's Eve are triggers.

Play video content 11/1/22 TMZ.com

She called the November 1 shooting "senseless" and says the other witnesses are still traumatized all the same.

Houston Police arrested a man named Patrick Clark who they believe is responsible for shooting Takeoff but have still not named a suspect for the bullet that struck Sydney.

Play video content