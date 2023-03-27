Joanna Krupa's Husband Douglas Nunes Files for Divorce

Joanna Krupa could be single again soon ... because her husband wants to end their marriage.

Douglas Nunes just filed divorce docs, obtained by TMZ, in Los Angeles County -- and he's citing irreconcilable differences as the reason. As for when they separated ... Doug's saying it actually happened right at the beginning of the year, on Jan. 2nd. They got hitched in 2018.

The former 'Housewives' star and businessman share one child together -- 3-year-old Asha-Leigh, whom they welcomed in 2019 -- and Doug's asking for joint legal and physical custody.

When it comes to spousal support, the guy's asking a judge to leave Joanna out in the cold ... as he's looking to block the court's ability to award her any of that.

DN notes in his paperwork that he wants the court to determine who gets what from their marital assets, and there's no mention of a prenup in the petition.

This marks Joanna's second marriage and possible divorce -- she was previously with Romain Zago from 2013 to 2017, and he was featured on 'RHOM' with Joanna.