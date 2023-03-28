Jewish Orgs Reject Kanye West's Jonah Hill IG Post, Won't Erase Antisemitic Slurs

Kanye West watching an old Jonah Hill movie and saying it made him like Jewish people again does not erase his antisemitism ... not in the eyes of some prominent Jewish orgs.

Watchdog group StopAntisemitism and the American Jewish Committee both tell us they need to see much more than a simple social media post from Kanye to believe he's sincere in his new feelings towards Jewish people ... and they're willing to meet with him to discuss further steps while calling on him to do way more to prove he's a changed man.

Liora Rez, SA's Executive Director, tells TMZ, "Joking about a movie with Jonah Hill is not the apology that the Jewish people deserve from Kanye, particularly when his antisemitic tirades continue to have a dangerous trickle-down effect of hatred against Jews."

Remember ... it was only a few months ago when Kanye professed love for Hitler, and he also hung out with white nationalist Nick Fuentes ... and tweeted about going "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE." To think a Jonah Hill movie changed his thinking is insulting.

Liora Rez, whose watchdog group named Kanye the "Antisemite of the Year" for 2022, says forgiveness is a major Jewish value and Ye can still be forgiven, starting by publicly denouncing Fuentes.

The AJC isn't rushing to forgive Kanye just yet either, with spokesperson Richard Hirschhaut telling TMZ ... "It is a little odd that all it might take for Kanye to renounce his vile antisemitism is to watch and 11-year-old Jonah hill movie. Whether Kanye is sincere, only he knows."

The AJC says Kanye's still got a lot of explaining and apologizing to do, but they're willing to meet with him in his effort to turn the page, do the right thing, and become better a better person ... if he's being authentic

