'Moonshiners' Josh Owens Talks Motorcycle Crash, Broken Neck, Back, Legs and Arm

"Moonshiners" star Josh Owens is opening up about a very scary motorcycle crash that left him in pieces ... saying he suffered a broken neck, back, arm and legs.

Josh posted a video Monday from his hospital bed ... updating his followers for the first time on his condition after his severely violent accident earlier this month.

JO only showed off one of his wounds, but it's pretty insane ... he turned the camera on his leg, which had about 50 staples and a huge scar.

Gory as hell, for sure ... and Josh admitted he's hanging on by a thread, but he's also confident he'll bounce back.

Josh crashed on March 4, while taking part in a motorcycle race at Florida's Daytona International Speedway.

Shortly after, his "Moonshiners" co-star Richard Landry said he'd talked to some people who talked to family members ... who said Josh was doing okay, but was not out of the woods yet. One of Josh's friends started a GoFundMe to help cover what's sure to be a hefty hospital bill, as Josh doesn't have health insurance ... according to his friend.

Despite all that, he's staying remarkably positive.

In the video update, Josh says it's only by the grace of God he survived the wreck, and adds ... "I'm still here and I love ya'll."