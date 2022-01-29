'Moonshiners' Star Lance Waldroup Died of Heart Failure, Morbid Obesity

Autopsy results are in for Lance Waldroup, the late reality TV star from Discovery's "Moonshiners", and they show his heart gave out ... TMZ has learned.

Lance's official cause of death is listed as congestive heart failure ... according to the autopsy report TMZ obtained. It also shows cardiomyopathy -- which makes it harder for the heart to pump blood -- and morbid obesity (he was 580 lbs.) as contributing factors.

In the docs, the medical examiner notes the famous bootlegger had a history of high blood pressure, suicidal thoughts and was a recovering opioid addict.

Last February, the 30-year-old "Moonshiners" star went outside to smoke, went back inside his home, played video games and was later found unconscious on the bed, by his mom Lynn.

A couple of Suboxone pills -- prescription meds used to treat opioid addiction -- were found in the room, along with crushed white powder. Narcotics are not listed as contributing factors in his death, but the M.E. did find evidence of drug abuse in his body.