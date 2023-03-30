Kim Burrell Says Beyonce Played Her Gospel Tunes to Get Over Jay-Z Issues

Gospel music vet Kim Burrell is claiming her music is therapy to Beyonce's ears ... or at least it was when her marriage with Jay-Z was on shaky ground.

Kim's confessional came in an interview with "We Sound Crazy!" back in October, but for some reason, this particular clip started making the rounds Thursday.

KB rolled the calendar back to 2017 when Jay recorded his last album "4:44," a project riddled with apologies to Bey for his infidelities.

Kim provided background vocals for the highly emotional title track -- a feature personally requested by Jay, as he came to align Bey's bad moods with Kim's music blaring through their house.

According to Kim's convo ... Bey even locked herself in a room for 11 hours while playing nothing but Kim's music, but came out refreshed and ready to resume the marriage.

Jay allegedly said he just had to meet the woman who lifted his wife's spirits and hence, the "4:44" collab was immaculately conceived!!!

Fans on social media grew upset with Kim for spilling the Carter family secrets, but she did note she and Jay spoke for "4 hours" ... and there were certain details from the convo she would never share!!!