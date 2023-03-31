Rae Sremmurd's New Album Gets Heat Check Endorsement From Smoke Alarm

Play video content TMZ.com

Rae Sremmurd previewed their new “Sremm 4 Life” album in West Hollywood last night … and effectively turned up the heat -- maybe a little too much, because smoke alarms were blaring through the party.

TMZ Hip Hop got video inside the SremmLife shindig, which went down at Melrose PL … with both Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi commanding the hosting duties and DJ Carisma on the turntables.

Swae thanked both Eminem and Young Thug for clearing their samples that helped complete the album, which also features Future and Sonny Digital.

Billows of smoke clouded the venue throughout the night, as did the sparklers held by the bottle girls ... but neither ever triggered the smoke alarm!

RS hopped on the mic to take credit for the errant alarm when the air was noticeably clear, with no objection from the crowd, which also included Diplo and Jeremih!!!

The album drops on April 7, which ends a nearly five-year album drought from the platinum-selling brothers.

