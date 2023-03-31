Tekashi 6ix9ine Gym Attack Suspect Is Gang Member From Latin Kings, Cops Say

One of the men arrested in Tekashi 6ix9ine's gym beatdown is a high-ranking member of the Latin Kings gang ... at least according to the deputies who busted him.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff says Rafael Medina Jr., the oldest of the three men arrested for assaulting and robbing Tekashi, is a documented Latin Kings gang member who, for several years, has held a high-ranking position within the gang.

The sheriff says their Gang Unit Detectives have evidence Medina Jr. is an "Inca" within the Palm Beach County Chapter of the Latin Kings ... meaning he's the chapter's president.

And, get this, the sheriff says the Latin Kings have a rich history of being allies with the Bloods Gang ... which is notable because Tekashi famously flipped on Blood gang members in federal court.

What's more, the sheriff says Medina Jr. was convicted on felony charges in the mid-2000s as part of a federal gang RICO case regarding the Latin Kings.

Play video content

TMZ broke the story ... three men beat the crap out of the New York rapper earlier this month while he was in the sauna at an LA Fitness in South Florida. Surveillance video from the gym shows the trio making a beeline for Tekashi as soon as they enter the facility.

According to the arrest affidavit, the guys on video beating 6ix9ine are Medina Jr, his son, Octavious Medina, and a third man, Anthony Maldonado.

Play video content TMZ.com

The sheriff says Maldonado is a member at LA Fitness and got Octavious into the gym as a guest, Octavious then let his father into the gym.

As for the robbery charges ... the men are accused of taking Tekashi's $3,000 Balenciaga shoes, an iPhone, and the $1,200 key fob to his Lamborghini. They were booked Thursday evening and processed into county jail.